Vince McMahon Comments On Talent Morale Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

There have been reports of a drop in WWE morale due to the difficult working conditions amid the coronavirus outbreak but the boss Vince McMahon believes that the talent are taking this as a challenge instead.

The WWE Chairman recently took part in the 2020 Q1 earning calls with others where the WWE officials detailed the financial performance of the company in the first three months of 2020 and answered many questions.

When asked about the talent morale amid the coronavirus outbreak, Mr McMahon claimed that their talents have taken this as a challenge and risen to the occasion:

“Our only natural resource, obviously, is talent, and our talent have taken this as a challenge, have taken this almost as a duty, which has always happened with us, and they realize that, people are sitting at home, they’re bored.

And we can entertain them like no one else can entertain them. So, I think that they look at this as a challenge and they’ve really risen to the occasion. It’s amazing actually.”

Vince McMahon On Talents Missing WWE Tapings

Vince McMahon also mentioned how there are a few talents who are unable to perform due to certain pre-existing conditions, though he did not take the name of Roman Reigns or anyone else:

“There are a few that are unable to come down due to certain existings… certain things that exist, but nonetheless, by and large, kudos to them. They are a very, very special people, they’re extraordinary athletes. They love to give.

The boss continued by saying that the business is all about giving and performing for the audience. He gave another kudos to the performers for working without an audience in the attendance and said that he is proud of them.

Apart from this, Vince McMahon also talked about their deal with Saudi Arabia and provided an update on the status of their next Saudi show. You can check out his comments on the matter at this link.