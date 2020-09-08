Vince McMahon Didn’t Make This Year’s Forbes 400 List Of Richest Americans

Vince McMahon wasn’t featured as part of The Forbes 400 list of the richest Americans this year.

It should be noted that a record 233 billionaires from the United States did not make the list this year, which is 12 more than in 2019. The way the list works this year, which is the third straight year that the media company has put it together, is that a person needs a net worth of $2.1 billion or higher to claim a spot.

Part of the article was a profile of 10 of the most notable and noteworthy billionaires who did not make the list. It turns out that the WWE Chairman & CEO joins Kayne West in this spot.

The deadline for the list came back on July 24, 2020. Per the report, the net worth of McMahon was $1.8 billion

Here is what was written about the WWE boss:

“The chairman and CEO of World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) fell off the list this year as shares of his media and live events company slid 30% in the first seven months of 2020. In April, WWE announced it had furloughed “a portion” of its workforce and reduced executive and board member salaries, resulting in an estimated monthly savings of $4 million. McMahon spent some $200 million to relaunch an NFL competitor called XFL this year. In March, the coronavirus forced XFL to cancel its 2020 season and, weeks later, the company filed for bankruptcy.”

Currently, Forbes has the net worth listed for McMahon at $1.7 billion. He ranked #1,196 on the Billionaires 2020 list and #296 on the Forbes 400 list in 2019.

