Vince McMahon Docuseries To Be Four Episodes On Netflix

Stephanie McMahon gave the latest update on the upcoming documentary on the life of WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon.

WWE and Netflix have reached a “groundbreaking deal” for this documentary that will be produced by Bill Simmons and directed by Chris Smith, who directed the Netflix documentary on Fyre Fest.

- Advertisement -

WWE President Nick Khan shared the news during last Thursday’s quarterly financial call. At the time, he didn’t provide a ton of details but touted how it’s one of the most expensive docuseries the streaming giant has ever done.

Stephanie stated that the docuseries on her father will be four episodes. She revealed this detail while talking to Barstool Sports CEO Erika Nardini on her podcast that dropped Monday.

The WWE’s Chief Brand Officer didn’t provide a release date on the project, but did state that while she was excited about it, she was a little nervous because it’s still her father.

It should be noted that this docuseries won’t be the only look at the WWE Chairman’s life. For those who may not know, Abraham Riesman via Simon & Schuster imprint Atria is slated to release a biography in 2022.

WWE & Netflix Reach “Groundbreaking Deal” For Vince McMahon Documentary