“Vince McMahon Doesn’t Know How to Communicate, He Only Knows How To Lie” – Ryback

Former WWE Superstar Ryback recently discussed Vince McMahon and by extension WWE’s communication as a company.

The Big Guy would compare WWE’s communication with talent with that of a professional sports team like that in the NFL. Ryback would make the point that when you aren’t performing well in a ‘real’ sport you’re pulled aside by your coaches and your path to success is laid out in front of you.

Ryback on WWE Communication

“They [WWE] don’t communicate” Ryback would begin on the Shooting Blanks Wrestling podcast. “That stems from Vince, because Vince doesn’t know how to communicate. Vince only knows how to lie. That’s done on purpose, to control things and to create that fear mentality.”

“They breed that fear and it gets passed down all the way to developmental” The Big Guy continued. “I’ve lived it, it’s something that needs to be better. It doesn’t need to exist, you know? In traditional sports? You know if you’re not performing.”

Ryback would finish by using the aforementioned football analogy. “If you’re a starting running back you know you’re going to be told exactly what you need to be doing. ‘Look, we need you need to start performing you need to do this, this and this. And then if you don’t? We’re going to take you out of this.'”

“They don’t do this in depth, and this is speaking for WWE solely” The Big Guy continued. “And it’s frustrating because it doesn’t need to be that way. It’s all just a lack of communication.”

This is not the first time that Ryback has made disparaging comments regarding WWE and or Vince McMahon. It likely also won’t be the last.

