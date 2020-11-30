Monday, November 30, 2020

“Vince McMahon Doesn’t Know How to Communicate, He Only Knows How To Lie” – Ryback

The Big Guy takes a shot at WWE's poor communication as a company

By Jake Jeremy
Vince McMahon
Vince McMahon

Former WWE Superstar Ryback recently discussed Vince McMahon and by extension WWE’s communication as a company.

The Big Guy would compare WWE’s communication with talent with that of a professional sports team like that in the NFL. Ryback would make the point that when you aren’t performing well in a ‘real’ sport you’re pulled aside by your coaches and your path to success is laid out in front of you.

Ryback on WWE Communication

- Advertisement -

“They [WWE] don’t communicate” Ryback would begin on the Shooting Blanks Wrestling podcast. “That stems from Vince, because Vince doesn’t know how to communicate. Vince only knows how to lie. That’s done on purpose, to control things and to create that fear mentality.”

“They breed that fear and it gets passed down all the way to developmental” The Big Guy continued. “I’ve lived it, it’s something that needs to be better. It doesn’t need to exist, you know? In traditional sports? You know if you’re not performing.”

Ryback would finish by using the aforementioned football analogy. “If you’re a starting running back you know you’re going to be told exactly what you need to be doing. ‘Look, we need you need to start performing you need to do this, this and this. And then if you don’t? We’re going to take you out of this.'”

“They don’t do this in depth, and this is speaking for WWE solely” The Big Guy continued. “And it’s frustrating because it doesn’t need to be that way. It’s all just a lack of communication.”

This is not the first time that Ryback has made disparaging comments regarding WWE and or Vince McMahon. It likely also won’t be the last.

Do you think that we’ll see Ryback in the likes of AEW or NJPW? Let us know in the comments

Ryback

Latest News

Lucha Libre

Full Card Announced For AAA’s Triplemania

Most years, AAA's TripleMania takes place during the summer. This year's show was scheduled for August 22nd, but was later postponed due to the...
Read more
WWE

Mark Henry Talks The Undertaker’s Final Farewell at Survivor Series 2020

WWE Hall of Famer and co-host of SiriusXM's Busted Open Radio Mark Henry recently discussed The Undertaker's Final Farewell at Survivor Series 2020. Henry of...
Read more
WWE

Trent Seven Talks RAW, SmackDown and Wanting WrestleMania Match

NXT UK and former PROGRESS, Fight Club:PRO Superstar Trent Seven recently appeared on the Gorilla Position podcast. The WWE Superstar discussed a number of topics during...
Read more
Wrestling News

“Pro Wrestling Is The Last Business To Be In If You Have any Mental Issues” – Ryback

Former WWE Superstar Ryback recently discussed Lars Sullivan on his Shooting Blanks Pro Wrestling podcast. It has been noted over the past several years...
Read more
Wrestling News

Lance Storm On The Backstage Reaction To Buff Bagwell In WWE

Lance Storm was the first member of WCW to kickoff the invasion when he made a run-in during a show from his hometown of...
Read more
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
© Copyright 2020 SESCOOPS LLC