Vince McMahon Gives Deadline To WWE Stars To End Third Party Deals

Vince McMahon is apparently done with his talent working with third parties and is trying to put a stop to it.

Wrestling Inc reported on Friday that the WWE Chairman and CEO sent out an edict this past week that talent can no longer “engage with outside third parties.” This would be the likes of Cameo and Twitch.

The company held a call with wrestlers last Sunday about the reinvention of the product and it was stated that WWE owns the real names of talent, not just their character names.

Then on Thursday, McMahon issued a letter stating that it was imperative that they promote and protect the brand in every conceivable way. Thus, wrestlers have 30 days to stop engaging with third parties.

“Some of you are engaged with outside third parties using your name and likeness in ways that are detrimental to our company,” McMahon wrote. “It is imperative that these activities be terminated within the next 30 days (by Friday, October 2). Continued violations will result in fines, suspension, or termination at WWE’s discretion.”

McMahon added that these actions are necessary as part of WWE’s rebuilding process because they are set to “enter the next phase of growth at WWE.”

Shortly after the news broke, Renee Young, who recently departed from the company, sent out this funny message:

Sooooooo guess now would be a good time to launch my Twitch and Cameo?? — Renee Paquette (@ReneePaquette) September 4, 2020

It will be interesting to see whether everyone in WWE stops using Cameo or Twitch. AJ Styles has gained a big following on his Twitch account as of late.

