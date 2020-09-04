Friday, September 4, 2020

Vince McMahon Gives Deadline To WWE Stars To End Third Party Deals

Vince McMahon wants it to stop

By Andrew Ravens
Vince McMahon WWE
Vince McMahon

Vince McMahon is apparently done with his talent working with third parties and is trying to put a stop to it. 

Wrestling Inc reported on Friday that the WWE Chairman and CEO sent out an edict this past week that talent can no longer “engage with outside third parties.” This would be the likes of Cameo and Twitch.

- Advertisement -

The company held a call with wrestlers last Sunday about the reinvention of the product and it was stated that WWE owns the real names of talent, not just their character names.

Then on Thursday, McMahon issued a letter stating that it was imperative that they promote and protect the brand in every conceivable way. Thus, wrestlers have 30 days to stop engaging with third parties.

“Some of you are engaged with outside third parties using your name and likeness in ways that are detrimental to our company,” McMahon wrote. “It is imperative that these activities be terminated within the next 30 days (by Friday, October 2). Continued violations will result in fines, suspension, or termination at WWE’s discretion.”

McMahon added that these actions are necessary as part of WWE’s rebuilding process because they are set to “enter the next phase of growth at WWE.”

Shortly after the news broke, Renee Young, who recently departed from the company, sent out this funny message: 

It will be interesting to see whether everyone in WWE stops using Cameo or Twitch. AJ Styles has gained a big following on his Twitch account as of late. 

Akam and Rezar Released By WWE

ViaWrestling Inc

Trending Articles

Wrestling News

News On Whose Idea It Was To Turn Roman Reigns Heel

Roman Reigns returned to WWE in the closing moments of SummerSlam and attacked both the Fiend and Braun Strowman with a chair....
Read more
Wrestling News

Update On If Brock Lesnar Will Re-Sign With WWE

It was reported earlier this week that Brock Lesnar is no longer under contract with WWE. His deal with the company is...
Read more
WWE

Jon Moxley Talks Renee Young’s Status after Leaving WWE

AEW Champion Jon Moxley recently appeared on SiriusXM’s Busted Open Radio. The former WWE Superstar discussed a number of topics during his appearance...
Read more
AEW

AEW Has Surprises In The Works, Creative Changes Coming For The FTW Title?

We have a few more highlights from the media call that AEW President & CEO Tony Khan hosted on Thursday to promote Saturday's AEW...
Read more
AEW

Tony Khan On PAC’s AEW Absence, The Extent Of The AEW – NWA Relationship, Cinematic Action At All Out, More

As reported before, AEW President & CEO Tony Khan hosted a conference call earlier today with members of the pro wrestling media to promote...
Read more

Latest Wrestling News

WWE

Internal Reaction To Vince McMahon’s Decision On Not Allowing Talents To Use Third Parties

Word broke on Friday that WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon issued an edict this past week to make it clear that...
Read more
WWE

Latest On Daniel Bryan’s Absence From WWE TV

Daniel Bryan has been absent from WWE television since June.  Dave Meltzer reported in the latest edition of the...
Read more
WWE

“The Battle Of The Badasses” Will Headline WWE NXT Super Tuesday II

WWE is using an interesting tagline to further hype a match that will take place on next week’s episode of NXT, which...
Read more
Wrestling News

New Match Announced For AEW All Out, Final Card

The card for Saturday’s (September 5, 2020) AEW All Out has been finalized. There have been some changes to...
Read more
WWE

Vince McMahon Gives Deadline To WWE Stars To End Third Party Deals

Vince McMahon is apparently done with his talent working with third parties and is trying to put a stop to it. 
Read more
Wrestling News

Akam and Rezar Released By WWE

Akam and Rezar are no longer under contract with WWE.  The company announced on Friday that they have decided...
Read more
Wrestling News

Chris Jericho On Not Liking Orange Cassidy At First

Chris Jericho will face Orange Cassidy in a Mimosa Mayhem match at All Out. It will be the third match they have...
Read more
AEW

Jon Moxley Talks Who He Wants To Tag With in AEW

AEW Champion Jon Moxley recently appeared on SiriusXM’s Busted Open Radio. The former WWE Superstar discussed a number of topics during his appearance...
Read more
AEW

Brodie Lee Says Luke Harper Had A Good Career In WWE

Jonathan Huber is now known as Brodie Lee in AEW. He is the leader of the Dark Order and the new TNT Champion....
Read more
Wrestling News

Update On If Brock Lesnar Will Re-Sign With WWE

It was reported earlier this week that Brock Lesnar is no longer under contract with WWE. His deal with the company is...
Read more
Wrestling News

Animated Series Based On Rey Mysterio In The Works

It's been a big few months for the Mysterio family. Dominik made his pro-wrestling debut, Rey had his eyeball fully extracted and...
Read more
Wrestling News

News On Whose Idea It Was To Turn Roman Reigns Heel

Roman Reigns returned to WWE in the closing moments of SummerSlam and attacked both the Fiend and Braun Strowman with a chair....
Read more
Load more
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
© Copyright 2020 SESCOOPS LLC