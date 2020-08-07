Vince McMahon Has Reportedly Lost Interest In Another RAW Superstar

Vince McMahon has reportedly lost interest in RAW Superstar Mustafa Ali despite plans to push the Superstar only months ago.

Ali was rumored to be revealed as the abandoned hacker storyline prior to appearing on Monday Night RAW. He returned to in-ring competition with a six-man tag team victory giving him some momentum upon his comeback.

Following that win, however, Ali would lose to Hurt Business member Bobby Lashley. Although Ali was not featured on RAW this week, he did participate in a losing effort against Riddick Moss on WWE Main Event.

Mustafa Ali’s WWE Frustrations

Mustafa Ali recently appeared on WWE show The Bump. He stressed how he tried to stay in a state of readiness for any opportunity to come his way.

Ali openly addressed some of his current frustrations within WWE, noting how he is in his prime and “ready to go.” He joked how he wanted someone in WWE to take his chains off.

“As far as adaptation, it’s hard because you can’t adapt without opportunity, right? If you don’t have the opportunity, if you’re not given a platform, if you’re not included in the discussion, it’s hard. You could be the best in the world, but if you’re sitting in a dark room and no one sees you, no one sees you.”

Ali explained during the interview that his words come from a place of frustrated passion for pro wrestling.