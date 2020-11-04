Vince McMahon Once Considered To Donate Hospital Wing Because Of WWE Angle

Stories about Vince McMahon have been told for years and the latest one comes from a former WWE writer.

Jon Rineman told a story during participation in a Reddit AMA. It started when he was asked for any light-hearted stories he may have of the WWE Chairman.

- Advertisement -

The story is about how McMahon wanted to donate a hospital wing as repayment for a storyline angle that would’ve cost some big money.

“As far as a crazy Vince story: we had an idea where someone was going to attack somebody in a hospital. And then I had an idea for it that Vince liked, then Heyman had a bunch of ideas Vince liked. So, Vince thinks about it and says: “We’re really gonna f**k up this hospital. How much would it cost to rebuild?” He stops, thinks a second, then says, matter-of-factly, “Hmm. I might have to donate a wing to a hospital. How much does that cost?” So, our writer’s assistant started looking up how much it cost to donate a wing to a hospital.

The angle was nixed later on in a meeting due to another idea that came up.

“Which one is the one without buying the hospital wing? Do that one.” Then he stopped and said, “I should donate a wing somewhere though…” and it got quiet while he thought. Then he took out his pencil and I saw him write “Hospital.”

Some of the more famous stories about McMahon come from the likes of Jim Cornette, Bruce Prichard, Jim Ross, and Bret Hart.

CM Punk Trolls Chris Jericho Over Tweet About The Presidential Election