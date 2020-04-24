Vince McMahon Provides Update On Status Of Next Saudi Arabia Show Amid Coronavirus

Vince McMahon provides an update on the status of their next Saudi Arabia show

The coronavirus has forced the world to cease all nonessential operations. This includes WWE and their deal to produce shows for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia as well.

Vince McMahon talked about the company’s performance in the first few months of 2020 during the Q1 2020 earning calls recently and he also provided an update on the status of their next show in the Middle Eastern country.

The Boss revealed that the current plans are for them to do their second Saudi show of the year in November or December later this year after the Super Showdown 2020 event.

He is not sure if the authorities will be able to give them ok to perform at the time but according to McMahon the Saudis really want them to hold another show later this year.

Though even if the event is canceled, it will not have a negative impact on the company’s finances because they will be able to “tack it onto” the backside of their deal.

Per Vince McMahon’s explanation, this essentially means that the show will be postponed to a later date and not canceled completely meaning that the company will not lose the potential revenue from the event.

WWE signed a ten-year contract to put on two shows per year in Saudi Arabia in 2015 and the company put out their fifth show under the deal in Super Showdown 2020 in February earlier this year.