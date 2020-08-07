Friday, August 7, 2020

Vince McMahon Reportedly High Up On Three WWE Superstars

Vince McMahon reportedly praised Bayley, Peyton Royce and Bianca Belair during a recent WWE creative meeting, according to the Wrestling Observer.

Vince held a creative meeting on Wednesday, July 29th that was described as brutal. Vince reportedly approved none of the ideas presented in that meeting, which was held the day before the 2020 Second Quarter earnings report & call with investors.

A second meeting was held on Friday, July 31st, the day after the Q2 report and investors call. That meeting lasted four hours, and it was said that Vince talked forever about how much he loves Bayley and her new persona. Vince also reportedly praised Belair and Royce, noting that he sees them as singles stars.

Bayley has been a top star on both RAW and SmackDown for a while now, with main event appearances on the WWE NXT brand as well. She is the current WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion with Sasha Banks, and has held the SmackDown Women’s Championship for more than 300 days now. She’s rumored to defend against Naomi, Lacey Evans or Alexa Bliss at SummerSlam later this month.

Royce is currently working on the RAW brand with Billie Kay as The IIconics. The tag team has had some success since returning to RAW earlier this summer, and Royce has worked a few singles matches. She defeated Ruby Riott on the June 29th RAW show, but lost to Belair on the July 3rd RAW, and then lost to Riott on the July 20th show.

Belair’s WWE status has been a hot topic of discussion on social media as of late. She was brought up from NXT the night after WrestleMania 36, and made just a few appearances with her husband, Montez Ford of RAW Tag Team Champions The Street Profits. She disappeared from RAW after defeating Santana Garrett on the April 20th sow, and then worked nothing but WWE Main Event matches for the next six weeks, picking up 6 straight wins over Catalina, Riott, and Kay. Belair returned to RAW on July 3rd, teaming with Riott to defeat The IIconics. She hasn’t appeared on RAW since then, but has picked up two Main Event wins over Royce and Jessi Kamea in July.

SourceThe Wrestling Observer Newsletter

