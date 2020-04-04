Vince McMahon To Join Donald Trump Conference Call With Sports Commissioners

Vince McMahon is scheduled to take part in a phone conference with major sports league commissioners and US President Donald Trump today. ESPN’s Adam Schefter revealed the participants of today’s call today on Twitter:

Scheduled participants on call with Trump:



NBA – Adam Silver

WNBA – Cathy Engelbert

MLB – Rob Manfred

NFL – Roger Goodell

NHL – Gary Bettman

PGA Tour – Jay Monahan

UFC – Dana White

WWE – Vince McMahon

NASCAR – John Middlebrook or Jim France.

MLS – Don Garber.



Notice: No NCAA. https://t.co/ZqKhN6sdGO — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 4, 2020

While the exact nature of the call is not known, it is expected it will cover the growing spread of the COVID-19 in the United States and its impact on sports. Most sporting leagues have shut down for the time being except for the UFC. The UFC is still hoping to go-ahead with UFC 249 despite the main event falling apart. WWE has been hosting closed-set shows from the WWE Performance Center.

Donald Trump was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2013. Mick Foley, Bob Backlund, Trish Stratus, Bruno Sammartino and Booker T were also inducted that year. Additionally, Vince McMahon’s wife, Linda McMahon, announced last year she was stepping down as the head of Small Business Administration for the Trump Administration in order to chair the Super PAC America First Action.

WrestleMania IV and V were hosted at Trump Plaza. Trump also managed Bobby Lashley at WrestleMania 23. Vince McMahon managed Umaga. McMahon then had his head shaved after Lashley defeated Umaga at the event.