Saturday, August 29, 2020

Vince Russo Blames Bruce Prichard For ‘Comical’ Retribution Storyline

By Jake Jeremy
Retribution
Retribution

Former WWE writer and polarising figure Vince Russo recently commented on the WWE ‘Retribution’ angle.

The Retribution have been making their presence felt on WWE programming over the past few weeks. The group have been invading RAW, SmackDown and PPV events and their actual intentions and identities are at this point unknown.

Vince Russo on Retribution

- Advertisement -

“Bro, this takeover is freaking comical” Vince Russo began on The Brand’s 8 Days a Week; describing how he feels about the way Retribution have gone about their business in WWE. “You made everybody on your roster look like a bunch of effing idiots, bro. There’s a match going on in the ring. So the entire locker room comes out to the ring to make sure that the Retribution don’t attack the ring.”

“Meanwhile, the ‘new kids on the block’ have beaten up someone in the back right?” Russo would continue. “So they [creative] wrote that a referee comes out and gives the talent in the ring the heads up. They’re now out of here and they’re in the back, they’re in their back, bro I swear to God, like the Keystone cops.”

Vince Russo would then lay the blame solely on SmackDown Executive Director Bruce Prichard. Bruce Prichard himself of course has a long running podcast himself (Something To Wrestle With) and he has taken the opportunity to ridicule Russo’s creative on more than one occasion. “All the talent are running back and I’m like are you effing, like what am i watching here Bruce!?” Russo would finish. “What is wrong with you? And you want to sit there on your show and bury me? Are you kidding!?”

Right now there’s no definitive confirmation on how the Retribution angle will play out. On this week’s episode of SmackDown, Roman Reigns was seen backstage with Paul Heyman, who appeared to be his new ‘advocate.’ There have previously been rumblings of Reigns being behind the Retribution group, as he only just recently returned to television at SummerSlam.

So perhaps WWE has a masterplan for the group after all?

Do you agree with Vince Russo? Have Retribution been booked poorly? Let us know in the comments

Trending Articles

Results

WWE SmackDown Results (8/28): Roman Reigns & Paul Heyman, Sami Zayn Returns

WWE SmackDown aired from the Amway Center in Orlando. It was the final episode of SmackDown before WWE Payback this Sunday.
Read more
Wrestling News

Update On Sonya Deville’s WWE Status

Sonya Deville lost a Loser Leaves WWE match at SummerSlam last Sunday. The stipulation and Deville's recent challenges outside of the ring...
Read more
AEW

Kenny Omega Comments On WWE Thunderdome Appearance

Kenny Omega, or at the very least an image of him, was visible inside WWE's Thunderdome Friday night on Smackdown.
Read more
WWE

WWE No Longer Has Clear Direction For WrestleMania 37 Main Event

Although WrestleMania 37 is still months away from happening, Vince McMahon did come up with the main event for the show. 
Read more
WWE

WWE Star Posts Teaser For Possible Retribution Angle At Payback

It appears that there will be some type of angle involving the Retribution group.  The angle may involve the...
Read more

Latest Wrestling News

Wrestling News

Vince Russo Blames Bruce Prichard For ‘Comical’ Retribution Storyline

Former WWE writer and polarising figure Vince Russo recently commented on the WWE 'Retribution' angle. The Retribution have...
Read more
Wrestling News

Naomi Reportedly To Receive A Big Push

WWE has reportedly heard much of the social media buzz surrounding Naomi as of late. In recent months, the hashtag "#NaomiDeservesBetter" has...
Read more
Wrestling News

Jim Ross Comments On “Bungled” WWF Invasion Angle

In 2001, WWE featured the infamous Invasion angle. After both WCW and ECW went out of business, WWE worked them into their...
Read more
Wrestling News

Eric Bischoff On WCW’s Policy For Hiring ECW Wrestlers

Eric Bischoff recently spent some time on his 83 Weeks podcast talking about hiring wrestlers from ECW to bring into WCW. According...
Read more
Wrestling News

Former WWE Superstar Challenges Nick Aldis For NWA’s 1st Weekly PPV

The NWA is embarking on a new period in its history beginning September 15th, 2020. The promotion has partnered with the United...
Read more
AEW

Kenny Omega Comments On WWE Thunderdome Appearance

Kenny Omega, or at the very least an image of him, was visible inside WWE's Thunderdome Friday night on Smackdown.
Read more
NJPW

Results: NJPW Summer Struggle in Jingu

New Japan Pro-Wrestling returns to Meiji Jingu Stadium for their first outdoor wrestling event in 21 years, as the Summer Struggle 2020...
Read more
Results

WWE SmackDown Results (8/28): Roman Reigns & Paul Heyman, Sami Zayn Returns

WWE SmackDown aired from the Amway Center in Orlando. It was the final episode of SmackDown before WWE Payback this Sunday.
Read more
WWE

Updated Card for WWE Payback (New Match)

A new match has been announced for the WWE  Payback PPV this Sunday.  Baron Corbin vs. Matt Riddle in...
Read more
WWE

Sami Zayn Returns On WWE SmackDown

Sami Zayn has made his return to WWE television.  The former WWE Intercontinental Champion did so during Friday’s episode...
Read more
WWE

WWE Star Posts Teaser For Possible Retribution Angle At Payback

It appears that there will be some type of angle involving the Retribution group.  The angle may involve the...
Read more
WWE

Latest On AOP Returning To Action, Paul Ellering’s Claims

Paul Ellering recently appeared on the Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling podcast where he claimed that he was set to return...
Read more
Load more
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
© Copyright 2020 SESCOOPS LLC