Tuesday, July 28, 2020

Vince Russo Criticizes Eye For an Eye Match: “If I would have wrote this sh*t? Forget about it.”

The former WCW head writer talks WWE using gimmicks he would've been slated for

By Jake Jeremy

Former WWE, WCW and TNA head writer Vince Russo recently discussed the WWE Extreme Rules PPV. Russo was critical of the event, much like other notable industry names such as Jim Cornette.

One of the matches that Russo was quick to jump on was the Eye For an Eye Match featuring Rey Mysterio and Seth Rollins. Notably, Vince Russo did not like the fact that Mysterio actually lost the match; “Rocky didn’t lose to Apollo in Rocky 2 okay? Rocky didn’t lose his second fight to Clubber Lang” Russo began on The Brand podcast.

Vince Russo on Mysterio vs Rollins

“You always have to payoff…you gotta send the audience home happy” Russo would continue. “So with that being said, I’m reading some of the results [from Extreme Rules], first of all the babyface Rey Mysterio challenges Seth Rollins to an eye for an eye match. The babyface LOSES and gets his eye ripped out of his head. I’ve never heard of that. Not in my life!”

Russo would elaborate further, saying “especially a guy like Rey Mysterio that’s been around forever. But the babyface challenges, and the baby face loses. So now bro? They do something where they show a fake eyeball for like one quarter of a second. And bro, on top of that? The heel is puking ringside realising what he did.”

Vince Russo would then discuss the stipulation of the match, saying how if he had come up with the concept it would’ve been lambasted by fans and critics alike. “I’m like bro, if I would have wrote this sh*t? Forget about it. I’m looking at this sh*t and I’m like ‘oh my god bro, the stuff that I get criticised for!? If my name was on this? That’s all you would have been in reading about. And again bro, keep in mind this is the great Vince McMahon! This is the great ‘filter.'”

Do you think that the Eye For an Eye Match was as bad as some of Russo’s worst? Let us know in the comments

Vince Russo
Vince Russo (Photo: Vice)

Vince Russo Criticizes Eye For an Eye Match: "If I would have wrote this sh*t? Forget about it."

