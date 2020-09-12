Saturday, September 12, 2020

Vince Russo Rips Into Paul Heyman’s Promo Style

The controversial figure discusses the widely praised recent promo work from Paul Heyman

By Jake Jeremy
Paul Heyman

Controversial former WWE/TNA/WCW writer Vince Russo recently commented on Paul Heyman and his promo style. Russo was hugely critical of Heyman’s recent SmackDown segment, where he explained why he and Roman Reigns were now aligned.

“With the actual product on TV? Like who gives a sh*? There’s nothing to talk about. There’s nothing interesting, you know?” Vince Russo began on his 8 Days a Week podcast.

Vince Russo on Paul Heyman

“I caught up with Smackdown over the weekend and there’s nothing to talk about at all. I swear to God I wanted to put my head through a wall with Paul Heyman’s promo on SmackDown” Russo continued. “This is wrestling, the guy’s carrying on like he’s in some kind of Shakespearean act with his pauses, his facials and his hands.”

Vince Russo would then make a direct attack at Heyman, saying the he ‘can’t stand’ seeing him on WWE programming. Although Heyman’s work is widely praised by fans and critics alike, Russo believes that Heyman has cut the ‘same’ promo for the past 30 years and is stale.

“Paul, it’s freaking wrestling bro! You’ve cut the same promo for 30 freaking years now” Russo stated. “I’m just gonna say this, I can’t stand hearing you. I can’t stand listening to you. I can’t stand looking at you. You’re carrying on in a wrestling promo like it’s freakin Glengarry Glen Ross bro.”

Russo would finish by lambasting Heyman further for his presentation. “It’s horrible, with your exaggeration of words and your pace and the like. Who gives a sh*t, bro? It’s freaking fake phoney stupid ass wrestling. Nobody freaking cares bro”

Did you enjoy Paul Heyman’s recent promo on SmackDown explaining his relationship with Roman Reigns? Check it out below and let us know in the comments

Vince Russo
Vince Russo (Photo: Vice)

WWE

AJ Styles Says Match With CM Punk Will Never Happen

AJ Styles was asked about a potential match with CM Punk during a recent Twitch Stream.  This is where...
Read more
Wrestling News

