Vince Russo Says That AEW Talent Have a “Death Wish”

Controversial former WWE/TNA/WCW writer Vince Russo recently commented on AEW and their in-ring style. Russo was hugely critical of All Elite Wrestling, saying that the brand has ‘sucked’ for the past year that they have been airing on TNT.

“Bro, I may have done my last AEW review show” Vince Russo began on his 8 Days a Week podcast. “It’s not that this show sucks. We’re almost going on a year, and the show has sucked for a year.”

Vince Russo on AEW stars

Vince Russo would elaborate further, saying “I’ve sat through a sucky piece of crap show for a year. I don’t know how I can sit there and watch a show where I know? Somebody is going to either be crippled? Maimed? Wind up in a wheelchair or dead.”

Russo would then refer to the high-risk elements of the All Elite promotion. Although he would not outright mention the recent Matt Hardy scare he certainly alluded to it. “I know that, honestly, with good conscience? I do not feel like I can watch this show anymore. I’m not interested in seeing somebody get killed on television. I’m not interested in seeing somebody get paralysed. And I’m not interested in seeing somebody crack his skull open. No one gives a sh*t about table spots anymore.”

The former WWE writer would finish by claiming that the stars of AEW have a ‘deathwish.’ “I am not interested in any of that. I don’t have a death wish. I don’t get off on that sh*t. That was never the reason why I became a fan of pro wrestling.”

