Voice Of TNA Video Packages Barry Scott Has Passed Away

The man behind the legendary voice of TNA’s promo packages, Barry Scott, has passed away. He was 65 years old at the time of his passing. No cause of death is currently available.

Impact Wrestling and TNA stars have been paying tribute to Scott online.

“We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Barry Scott. For years Barry was the iconic voice of TNA Wrestling, lending us gravitas and credibility. He will be dearly missed,” Impact Wrestling Tweeted.

“Very saadened to hear about the passing of Barry Scott, the longtime TNA Voice behind some of the most Iconic Videos in IMPACT History. Here was the last one he voiced, featuring Moose as TNA World Heavyweight Champion. Godspeed. Rest Well and Thanks Barry,” wrote Impact referee Brandon Tolle.

“Sad to learn the passing of Barry Scott the voice of all those @IMPACTWRESTLING (TNA) packages, PPVs voice overs,” wrote Tommy Dreamer.

“RIP Barry Scott… Barry was a great talent but even a better man… Barry’s voiceover work in the early days of TNA was so instrumental for our product… This picture was taken from production work for Slammiversary XV “cold open”…Love ya my friend!” wrote Jeff Jarrett.

“I am heartbroken to hear about Barry’s passing. Not only was he an amazing talent, he was a true gentleman that I adored. You will be missed Barry. Sending love and prayers to your family,” Tweeted Dixie Carter.