Wade Barrett Negotiating With WWE For Full-Time Return

Wade Barrett returned to WWE recently to work at the NXT commentary booth last week. Mauro Ranallo is out dealing with a family issue at the moment.

According to multiple sources, WWE and Barrett are currently negotiating an agreement that would see him return to the promotion full-time as a commentator.

Barrett’s Superstar Profile has already been added back to the NXT section of WWE.com:

The 40-year-old former Nexus leader with WWE from 2006 through 2016. Barrett joined the broadcast team for episodes of NWA Powerrr in December of 2019.

Barrett was the winner of season 2 of NXT back when the program was a reality game-show style competition. He would then serve as the leader of the Nexus faction beginning in 2010. Barrett would go on to be a 5x Intercontinental Champion. He also won the King of the Ring tournament in 2015.

Shortly after Barrett made his WWE return as a commentator on NXT, his former stablemate in the Nexus, Bray Wyatt/Husky Harris, commented on his return.

Are you here for that Nexus reunion thing? — Bray Wyatt (@WWEBrayWyatt) August 27, 2020

“Yowie wowie, brother. Only if I’m still allowed to be the leader. #WeAreOne,” Barrett Tweeted in response.