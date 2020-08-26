Wade Barrett Reportedly Set To Return To WWE This Wednesday

Former WWE Superstar Wade Barrett—real name Stu Bennett—is reportedly set to return to the promotion for this week’s episode of NXT. This appearance will be the first time Barrett has been on WWE programming since 2016.

According to Pro Wrestling Sheet, Barrett will be joining the black-and-gold to provide commentary. Sources state that this is a one-time appearance as of this writing and that he has not signed a new full-time contract with WWE.

Wade Barrett’s Commentary Experience

Four years ago, the former five-time WWE Intercontinental Champion decided to not re-sign with WWE. Since leaving the promotion, Wade Barrett has been focusing on his acting ambitions.

Regarding his recent contributions within the pro wrestling world, Barrett has been involved with the National Wrestling Alliance. He has been recently providing his announcing skills for the promotion’s show, NWA Powerrr prior to the coronavirus pandemic. Barrett was also a part of the United Kingdom’s ITV World of Sport Wrestling announce team.

WWE was said to have attempted to bring Barrett and his former Nexus stablemates together for WrestleMania 36. Barrett recently spoke on the offer made by WWE, revealing he turned it down. He cited that he didn’t like the deal or storyline presented to him, and so declined.