Wade Barrett Signs Full-Time Deal With WWE

Wade Barrett has officially signed with WWE to remain on the NXT broadcast team.

The news was first reported by Sports Illustrated and later confirmed by WWE. He has been part of the announce team in recent weeks alongside Vic Joseph and Beth Phoenix after being away from the company for a few years.

BREAKING NEWS: #WadeBarrett officially signs with #WWENXT as part of commentary teamhttps://t.co/Jf3otasx2q — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) September 16, 2020

Barrett decided to leave WWE in 2016 and hasn’t wrestled a match since then. He has stayed in the pro wrestling business where he has worked as a wrestling commentator for various promotions.

“I hope this lasts for a long time, that’s our intent,” Barrett told SI. “So there is no bad news to share, but never forget, there is always a little bad news up my sleeve.”

Part of that was due to his passion for acting as well as there were not being many viable alternatives in terms of wrestling promotions in the United States.

Up until his WWE return, he had replaced Jim Cornette on the announce team for the weekly NWA Powerrr show on YouTube.

Barrett also sent out these tweets about signing with the company: