WALTER Calls Brock Lesnar The “Most Succesful And Best Wrestler”

Current WWE NXT UK Champion WALTER has praised WWE Champion Brock Lesnar, calling “The Beast Incarnate” the “most successful and best wrestler.” The Imperium leader shared his thoughts during an interview with SPORT1, where he was asked who he believes is the best wrestler on the planet.

WALTER confessed that a question like that is difficult to answer, reasoning that it’s hard to judge as pro wrestling is not a “competitive sport.”

“Wrestling is not a competitive sport, it has a lot to do with personal taste. For me, Brock Lesnar is at the top of the food chain worldwide,” Walter shared. “He is the most successful and best wrestler. He is financially the most successful but does not have to work as much as others. He is not over-present and you can not see enough of him. He is very smart and is currently at the top for me.”

WALTER has previously shared how he believes Lesnar is the smartest man in pro wrestling right now. He also shared his interest in a potential clash between the two of them.

There are no plans at the time of writing for WALTER to defend his championship at WrestleMania 36. Lesnar, however, will be clashing with the winner of the 2020 Royal Rumble Drew McIntyre. The two will compete for Lesnar’s WWE Championship.

WrestleMania 36 takes place on April 4 and April 5 from multiple locations including the WWE Performance Center.