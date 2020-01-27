WALTER Discusses His Pro Wrestling Goals, Dream Opponents

Imperium leader WALTER has shared his pro wrestling goals as well as naming who he considers his current top dream opponents.

Speaking with ESPN, WALTER revealed how his main drive is to represent professional wrestling “in the right way.” For him, this translates to spreading its message in the most “effective” way possible. He asserted that to do this, he needs to be in the top spot.

Looking back at establishing himself in that top spot, WALTER points to his recent domination in NXT UK:

“My debut for WWE in Blackpool last January at NXT UK Takeover, I think that was a good moment, because it felt like all of the things I did before paid off. From there on, things just took off.”

WALTER’s Dream Opponents

When it comes to dream matches for the big Austrian, there are plenty of Superstars fans might pair him with. For WALTER, however, two names top the list: Daniel Bryan and Cesaro.

“[…] they’ve always put on very athletic and competitive matches, they’re proper, wrestling-based opponents,” he explained. “I’ve always appreciated that and have been excited about watching them.

Although WALTER was not a part of last night’s Royal Rumble matchup, he was asked about how he would have felt if WWE offered him a spot. He felt that he couldn’t answer the question, but noted that if WWE had asked him, he would “definitely” have accepted the opportunity.

WALTER and his Imperium teammates recently defeated NXT’s Undisputed Era during Saturday’s Worlds Collide event. Unfortunately, Alexander Wolfe was knocked out during their clash. Wolfe took to Twitter after the incident to let the WWE Universe that he’s alright, thanking the officials for taking care of him.