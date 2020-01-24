Walter Interested In Possible Clash With Brock Lesnar

The NXT UK Champion believes The Beast is the smartest pro wrestler in the world

The NXT UK Champion Walter recently had an interview with Mirror.co.uk where he talked about a number of things and also showed interested in competing with the WWE Champion Brock Lesnar.

Lesnar is going to enter Sunday’s Royal Rumble match at #1 and the UK Champion claimed that he would go in at #2 just to get a chance to lock up with the Beast.

“I will go in second, I don’t care”

Walter then explained why he respects Lesnar as the smartest professional wrestler on earth right now, while also repeating his comments about wanting to compete against the WWE Champion:

“I respect the guy because I think Brock Lesnar is the smartest professional wrestler on the planet right now,” Walter said. “The number one, work the least amount of time for everybody else, do your own thing… perfect.

I like how everybody else hates him for that because they’re just jealous that they are not as smart as him, right? So yeah, of course. I would love to wrestle Brock Lesnar.”

The Austrian star then said that Brock Lesnar is one of his favorite wrestlers too because he is very skilled and athletic and has a good mind for wrestling as well.

Walter has so far not been announced for the Royal Rumble match but he will be in town for the Worlds Collide event the night prior and fans are hoping that he will also show up at the PPV on Sunday Night.