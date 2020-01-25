WALTER On Why He Started Using His Signature Chops

Every wrestling star has his own signature set of moves which reminds people of him whenever they see them and for the WWE NXT UK Champion WALTER, it’s his vicious chops that fans associate with his character.

The Austrian star recently had an interview with Sports Illustrated where he talked about things like his upcoming match at the Worlds Collide tournament and more.

During the interview, he was asked when he realized that the chops can be his calling card and answering the question, WALTER revealed why he started using them:

“I started using it because I always found what’s most effective for me was what was the most logical,” WALTER said. “I’m not the most athletic guy, but I bring a certain amount of strength with me. I have big limbs, big arms, and big hands, so I thought, I should use them.

The NXT star later explained that he started using the chops very early in his career. He went to Japan where he learned this striking technique properly.

When asked if his opponents ever complain about the chops, the WWE star said that he doesn’t care if they do. Per WALTER, no one complains to his face and if they do afterward, then it’s nothing he cares about.

Apart from this, the NXT UK star also talked about his teammates of Imperium, his comments about wanting to face Brock Lesnar and more. You can check out his full interview at this link.