WALTER Talks Not Being Invested In His Match At Survivor Series Last Year

NXT UK Champion WALTER gave some interesting comments to Metro UK in a recent interview where he discussed his match at Survivor Series last year.

This was a Team Smackdown vs. Team RAW vs. Team NXT match from Survivor Series 2019, which had 15 Superstars.

According to WALTER, he wasn’t invested in the match and didn’t care about it. In fact, he thought the dynamic of the contest was weird.

“I wasn’t invested in that. I didn’t care. I care about my guys, my group, I care about the sport, but I don’t care about all those people being angry each other. It was a weird match too – three five-men tag teams, and always three guys in the ring.

That’s when wrestling turns from competition to putting acrobats in a circus to do a show. There’s 15 of you, you’ve got to do something.”

Team RAW featured Seth Rollins, Randy Orton, Ricochet, Kevin Owens, Drew McIntyre while SmackDown had Roman Reigns, Braun Strowman, Shorty G, Ali and King Corbin, and NXT involved Tommaso Ciampa, Damian Priest, Matt Riddle, Keith Lee, WALTER.

Team SmackDown won the contest. The final three were Reigns, Rollins, and Lee with Reigns edging out Lee in the end to win.

