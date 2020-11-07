Wardlow Talks First AEW Match, Pressure Being Put on Him To Perform

All Elite Wrestling star Wardlow recently appeared on Vickie Guerrero’s Excuse Me! Podcast. The ‘bodyguard’ of Maxwell Jacob Friedman discussed a number of topics during his time on the show.

These topics included his first match on AEW television against Cody Rhodes and MJF’s match against Chris Jericho this weekend at Full Gear. Full Gear takes place tonight (Saturday 7th November) and is available to purchase on FITE TV (for international viewers). The PPV is available on B/R Live in the United States.

Wardlow on First AEW Match

“My first match, for those that don’t know, my very first televised match was against Cody Rhodes” Wardlow began on the podcast. “[That was] in the main event, in the first ever steel cage match [on AEW programming].”

Wardlow would then discuss the pressure of being put in that position. It seems as though AEW have huge plans for the star, with his size and ability leaning towards him becoming a main event level talent down the road.

“And it…you literally couldn’t have put any more pressure on me” Wardlow continued. “But that’s when I thrive. I love pressure, I love that feeling. I’d known that I was ready for TV for a long time. I’m not gonna sit here and say I’m perfect. I still have a lot to work on. But at the end of the day? I was…I was ready for TV.”

MJF’s ‘bodyguard’ would finish by definitively stating that he was ‘always’ ready for a platform as big as TNT. “I’ve always felt ready and prepared. I think I’m right where I belong.”

