Second WarGames Match Announced For NXT Takeover (12/6)

WWE has confirmed two WarGames matches for the next NXT TakeOver event.

During Wednesday’s NXT broadcast, a promo video aired of Shotzi Blackhart calling out Candice LeRae. Blackheart spoke about going to war with LaRae. The two have been feuding since this summer, around the time of NXT’s Great American Bash.

LeRae and Indi Hartwell took out Blackheart on NXT after LeRae had picked up a victory over Toni Storm. (Full Results). It was later announced that the two women will captain two teams inside the WarGames double steel cage match.

The second WarGames match will see Undisputed Era battle Pat McAfee, Pete Dunne, Danny Burch & Oney Lorcan. NXT General Manager William Regal made the official announcement after NXT went off the air in this WWE Network exclusive:

Roderick Strong tweeted this video late Wednesday night of Undisputed Era reacting to the news that they’re going to war with Pat McAfee and company.

The 4th annual NXT Takeover: WarGames takes place Saturday, December 6th. The event airs live on the WWE Network. WWE has yet to confirm the host venue, but it will likely take place from the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, FL.