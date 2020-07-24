Warhorse Announced As Next Challenger To Cody’s AEW TNT Championship

AEW has announced Warhorse has answered Cody’s Open Challenge and will face him for the TNT Championship next week.

Cody’s coach Arn Anderson has been teasing Warhorse as an opponent for Cody over the past few weeks. The champ has already defended the TNT title 6 times since winning it at Double or Nothing. He’s defeated Jungle Boy, Marq Quen, Ricky Starks, Jake Hager, Sonny Kiss, and Eddie Kingston thus far.

You asked for it, AEW is giving it to you??



(but I predict this won’t be long, he doesn’t get outside of 5 minutes with me)



8/7c on @tntdrama pic.twitter.com/fLVmTubSv9 — Cody (@CodyRhodes) July 24, 2020

Warhorse (@JPWARHORSE on Twitter) looks excited about the news:

Becoming WARHORSE

Earlier this year, Kenny Johnson produced the following short documentary on Warhorse:

In the documentary, Warhorse describes the creation of his character:

“I was reading this book by KISS and essentially, they talked about how they did everything different. They wanted to be the band they never got to see, and they love comic books and horror movies and all these things, so I thought ‘Okay, I love heavy metal. I love 80’s style wrestling, I love the big over-the-top personalities.’ And if you listen to most of the old-school vets, they’ll tell you that a character will get you farther than anything else.”

AEW Dynamite Preview

