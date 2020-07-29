Warhorse Talks Facing Cody On AEW Dynamite

Tonight on Dynamite, independent wrestling standout Warhorse will challenge Cody for the TNT Championship. Cody has been defending the belt against wrestlers from outside AEW as of late, including last week’s tilt against Eddie Kingston.

Warhorse spoke to SI.com about the upcoming match.

“I’ll be head banging like nobody’s business on TNT,” Warhorse said to SI.com. “People are going to see independent wrestling is alive and well. That’s the most important part of this match to me. Indie wrestling is going to rise to the occasion.”

Warhorse would also say during the interview that he treats his career like wrestlers did during the territory days. Instead of using television as his platform, however, he uses the internet. Warhorse continued to say he’ll be looking to get on the mic as soon as possible on Dynamite, something Kingston did as well.

“I’ll be looking for a mic as soon as I walk in the building,” said Warhorse. “My personality, that is how I have a connection with the fans. And I’ve got a lot to say.”

As for how the match itself will go, Warhorse says he’s got a plan.

“My plan is to get in the ring and move faster than a bullet, with twice the firepower, and beat the ever-living s— out of Cody Rhodes.”

The full interview with Warhorse can be read here.