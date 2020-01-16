WarnerMedia Executive Confirms AEW Dark Is Moving To TNT

AEW Dark is moving to TNT after today’s news of the latest development in the partnership with All Elite Wrestling and WarnerMedia.

On Wednesday, it was announced that AEW Dynamite has been extended through 2023 by the media company to remain on the air every week on TNT.

Kevin Reilly, who is WarnerMedia direct-to-consumer chief content officer and TBS/TNT/TruTV president, recently gave a brief interview with The Wrap’s Tony Maglio.

AEW Dark Moving To TNT

This is where Reilly talked about how AEW’s Dark show will air weekly on TNT. The only catch is the fact that it may not air 52 weeks a year.

“We do not yet have a weeknight for it, but obviously ‘Dark’ is currently a Tuesday show on YouTube,” he told Maglio. “We’re taking ‘Dark’ and then re-adapting it for TNT.”

“We’re going to embellish ‘AEW Dark’ and put some additional material, kind of behind the scenes, kind of docu-follow stuff, if you will, about the athletes and the stories,” Reilly additionally noted.

Reilly closed out his conversation by noting that the show’s presence on YouTube will build the bridge but not air the whole show. Thus, it appears that a version of Dark will air on YouTube after the show moves to TNT.

Currently, AEW Dark airs every Tuesday night on AEW’s YouTube channel. The promotion has yet to confirm the show moving to TNT.

AEW Dark typically features three matches and a series of promos recapping what happened on the previous episode of Dynamite as well as looking ahead to the new episode.