Watch MJF Perform In His High School Acapella Group (Video)

Maxwell Jacob Friedman evidently had quite the high school experience. The #2 ranked wrestler in AEW’s male single’s rankings recently boasted on Twitter that he sang in both an acapella group and choir while attending high school. Footage of him singing an acapella version of Sugar Ray’s “Someday” has recently surfaced online.
The name of MJF’s group was the “Acafellas.” He is featured prominently in the group’s rendition of the Sugar Ray song. MJF comes in around the 4:08 mark of the below video:
MJF noted on Twitter in response to the video that he is the only graduate of his high school to be All-State in football.
Maxwell Jacob Friedman in AEW
All-round nice guy and salt-of-the-Earth Maxwell Jacob Friedman holds a 5-0 record in single’s matches.
- 2/10/19: defeated Brandon Cutler on AEW Dynamite #1
- 11/27/19: defeated Adam Page to win the Dynamite Diamond Ring on AEW Dynamite #9
- 1/21/20 defeated Joey Janela on AEW Dynamite #16
- 2/12/20 defeated Jungle Boy on AEW Dynamite #19
- 2/29/20 defeated Cody Rhodes at AEW Revolution
He is 3-0 in tag matches:
- 7/13/19: Maxwell Jacob Friedman, Sammy Guevara & Shawn Spears defeated Darby Allin, Jimmy Havoc & Joey Janela at Fight for the Fallen
- 1/15/20: The Butcher And The Blade (The Blade & The Butcher) & MJF defeated Diamond Dallas Page, Dustin Rhodes & QT Marshall at AEW Bash at the Beach
- 3/11/20: MJF & The Butcher And The Blade (The Blade & The Butcher) defeated The Jurassic Express (Jungle Boy, Luchasaurus & Marko Stunt) on AEW Dynamite #23
He is 1 win and 2 losses in multi-person matches.
- 5/25/19: 21-Man Casino Battle Royal won by Adam Page
- 6/29/10: Adam Page defeated Jimmy Havoc, Jungle Boy, and MJF at Fyter Fest
- 11/20/19: Adam Page & MJF were the final two left in the Dynamite Dozen Battle Royal and advanced to their single’s match for the ring the next week.