Watch MJF Perform In His High School Acapella Group (Video)

MJF sang in an acapela group in high school and you can watch.

Maxwell Jacob Friedman evidently had quite the high school experience. The #2 ranked wrestler in AEW’s male single’s rankings recently boasted on Twitter that he sang in both an acapella group and choir while attending high school. Footage of him singing an acapella version of Sugar Ray’s “Someday” has recently surfaced online.

The name of MJF’s group was the “Acafellas.” He is featured prominently in the group’s rendition of the Sugar Ray song. MJF comes in around the 4:08 mark of the below video:

MJF noted on Twitter in response to the video that he is the only graduate of his high school to be All-State in football.

Only Plainview JFK graduate to be

All State in football (middle linebacker)



choir(tenor 2)



And a manager of an Accapella group(Accafellas)



I’m literally perfect. In high school I pulled more tail than a kid at a petting zoo(nothings changed) #Betterthanyou https://t.co/dStpCBZUo8 — Maxwell Jacob Friedman™? (@The_MJF) March 22, 2020

Maxwell Jacob Friedman in AEW

All-round nice guy and salt-of-the-Earth Maxwell Jacob Friedman holds a 5-0 record in single’s matches.

2/10/19: defeated Brandon Cutler on AEW Dynamite #1

11/27/19: defeated Adam Page to win the Dynamite Diamond Ring on AEW Dynamite #9

1/21/20 defeated Joey Janela on AEW Dynamite #16

2/12/20 defeated Jungle Boy on AEW Dynamite #19

2/29/20 defeated Cody Rhodes at AEW Revolution

He is 3-0 in tag matches:

7/13/19: Maxwell Jacob Friedman, Sammy Guevara & Shawn Spears defeated Darby Allin, Jimmy Havoc & Joey Janela at Fight for the Fallen

1/15/20: The Butcher And The Blade (The Blade & The Butcher) & MJF defeated Diamond Dallas Page, Dustin Rhodes & QT Marshall at AEW Bash at the Beach

3/11/20: MJF & The Butcher And The Blade (The Blade & The Butcher) defeated The Jurassic Express (Jungle Boy, Luchasaurus & Marko Stunt) on AEW Dynamite #23

He is 1 win and 2 losses in multi-person matches.