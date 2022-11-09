CM Punk had a great rivalry with Eddie Kingston in All Elite Wrestling. Punk defeated Eddie at last year's Full Gear but Kingston got in a backfist to knock Punk out for a bit before the bell rang.
Eddie Kingston and CM Punk traded words on the November 5th episode AEW Rampage last year ahead of the match. Kingston let Punk know exactly what he felt about him, while Punk suggested that Eddie was more suited to wrestle on AEW Dark. The two wrestlers have 15 years of history and their hatred for each other translated quite well on the screen.
Sting, Darby, and CM Punk teamed up to defeat MJF and FTR on Dynamite: Holiday Bash on December 22nd. CM Punk defeated Darby Allin in his first match in AEW at All Out 2021. Punk put on Sting facepaint for the match and got a big pop from the crowd.
CM Punk captured the title at Double or Nothing earlier this year from Hangman Page Unfortunately, he was injured on the next Dynamite and stepped away. Jon Moxley won the Interim Championship and defeated Punk on an episode of Dynamite before All Out 2022.
MJF and CM Punk had an incredible rivalry in AEW. Maxwell recently claimed that it will go down as one of the best in history. Punk defeated Moxley at AEW All Out to become champion again and MJF arrived at the end of the show to confront him. It seems unlikely that we will get to see the third match in the feud.
CM Punk debuted in All Elite Wrestling on August 20, 2021. His debut occurred on the 2nd episode of AEW Rampage. The show was called "The First Dance" and sold out the United Center on a rumor that CM Punk was returning.
CM Punk's run in All Elite Wrestling will likely be remembered for all the wrong reasons if he doesn't return. It is an incredibly sad end for Punk in the promotion and for his fans that waited so long to see him in the wrestling business again. There were some bright spots though, just not nearly enough.