Blake Christian and AR Fox teamed up to face Rush & Dralistico. The match was a botch-fest, including the finish. At one point, Blake accidentally ran into the referee. AR Fox and Blake escaped with a victory.
Mercedes Martinez defended the ROH Women's Championship against Athena tonight at Final Battle 2022. Athena exposed the metal rung under the turnbuckle pad. She Dropkicked Martinez into it and hit the O-Face (FKA Eclipse) to become the new ROH Women's Champion.
Swerve Strickland and Keith Lee seem to have finally separated as a team. Strickland left in the middle of their tag match against Shane Taylor & JD Griffey. Keith Lee still managed to pick up the win for the team after hitting JD with a Powerslam.
Dalton Castle & The Boys defended the 6-Man Tag Team Championships tonight at Final Battle against Brian Cage & Gates of Agony. Castle and The Boys put up a fight but Cage & Gates of Agony emerged as the new champions.
Daniel Garcia defended the ROH Pure Championship against Wheeler Yuta. Garcia dominated the majority of the match but Yuta wouldn't stay down. Yuta unloaded elbow strikes until Garcia passed out to become the new ROH Pure Champion.
The Briscoes defeated FTR in an incredible Dog Collar Match to win the ROH Tag Team Championships. Dax and Cash were posing for the crowd after the match but Gunn Club attacked for major heat from the crowd. Gunn Club vowed to be the one's who kill FTR's legacy. The Briscoes made the save and Gunn Club retreated.
Samoa Joe defended the ROH TV CHampionship against Juice Robinson. Juice gave it everything he had but in the end it wasn't enough. Joe hit the Muscle Buster to remain the champion and the "King of Television".
Chris Jericho defended the ROH Championship against Claudio Castagnoli in the main event of ROH Final Battle 2022. If Claudio lost the match, he would be forced to join Jericho Appreciation Society as a sports entertainer.
Claudio Castagnoli won the ROH Championship in the main event of Final Battle 2022 in epic fashion. Castagnoli got Jericho in the Swing for 32 rotations and Chris tapped out. New ROH Champion Claudio Castagnoli and new ROH Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta celebrated together to end the PPV.
The build for ROH Final Battle left a lot to be desired this year but the show really came through. There is enough talent to support a weekly ROH TV show and it will be interesting to see when that happenes. FTR and The Briscoes stole the show but nearly every match delivered.