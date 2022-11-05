9 Best Moments from WWE Crown Jewel 2022

Bobby Lashley started off the match on fire and leveled Brock with a Spear. The All Mighty would hit several more Spears and dominate the match. However, The Beast escaped with a victory after countering the Hurt Lock into a cover.
The wild and unpredictable Nikki Cross struck again and attacked Alexa Bliss during the Women's Tag Team Championship match at Crown Jewel. Damage CTRL capitalized and recaptured the titles five days after losing them.
Karrion Kross and Drew McIntyre continued their rivalry at Crown Jewel in a Steel Cage match Scarlett interfered and sprayed pepper spray in Drew's face. McIntyre wound up winning a race at the end of the match and escaped the cage first to win.
The OC battled The Judgment Day in a 6-man tag team match with Rhea Ripley ringside at Crown Jewel. Rhea Ripley has been the x-factor in the feud and was once again. Ripley tripped Styles as he was going for the Phenomenal Forearm and Balor hit the Coup de Grace for the win.
Omos and Braun Strowman battled at Crown Jewel in a clash of the giants in WWE. The Nigerian Giant appeared to have the match in control but The Monster of All Monsters battled back. Strowman showed off his incredible strength and hit the Running Powerslam for the pinfall victory.
The Usos defended the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships against The Brawling Brutes at Crown Jewel. Jimmy & Jey escaped with a victory after hitting the 1D on Butch from off the top rope. The Usos's next challengers are The New Day.
Bianca Belair defended the RAW Women's Championship against Bayley in a Last Woman Standing match. At one point during the bout, Belair drove Bayley to the ring while she was on top of a golf cart. The EST retained after trapping Bayley in a ladder so she couldn't stand to beat the count.
Bray Wyatt appeared at WWE Crown Jewel and got a great reaction. He cut a promo about hiding behind a mask before Uncle Howdy interrupted.
Roman Reigns defeated Logan Paul in a wild main event at WWE Crown Jewel. Jake Paul arrived and helped his brother fight off The Bloodline. Reigns hit a Superman Punch and a Spear to win a hard-fought match.
WWE Crown Jewel is in the books and featured several great moments The premium live event featured several title matches, but there was only one title change with Damage CTRL winning back the Women's Tag Team Championsips. Reigns vs. Logan Paul was a spectacle but the finish was never in doubt.