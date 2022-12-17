10 Best AEW Moments of 2022

Former AEW World Champion Jon Moxley returned to the promotion earlier this year after entering himself into an alcohol rehab treatment program at the end of 2021. He turned out to be the promotion's MVP this year.
In a year full of controversy for All Elite Wrestling, Jon Moxley was Mr. Reliable for the promotion this year. He carried the load after CM Punk got injured and then did so again after CM Punk's rant. Jon Moxley also signed a 5 year deal with AEW extension in 2022 as well.
Hangman Page and Bryan Danielson renewed their rivalry in the Tournament of Champions for the vacant AEW Championship. Danielson got the better of Hangman on the September 7th edition of Dynamite in a tremendous match.
CM Punk and MJF had a rivalry that begin in late 2021 and lasted until AEW Revolution 2022. The rivalry was supposed to begin again after All Out but obviously that did not take place following the brawl and suspensions after the PPV.
CM Punk defeated MJF at AEW Revolution in a great Dog Collar match. Punk entered the match to his ROH theme (MIseria Cantare by AFI) in another great moment during his return to pro wrestling.
MJF skipped out on a signing during Double or Nothing weekend over a contract dispute with AEW President Tony Khan. There were rumors that he was going to no-show the PPV as well but cooler heads prevailed. He lost to Wardlow in a squash match at the PPV.
AEW Dynamite then made its way to Los Angeles for a show at The Forum. Maxwell Jacob Friedman cut a pipebomb promo of his own and dared Tony Khan to fire him. MJF's stock has only gone up since the promo and he has become the biggest star in the company at the moment.
Saraya debuted for AEW at Dynamite: Grand Slam to an amazing pop from the crowd at Arthur Ashe Stadium. She went on to return to the ring for the first time in five years at AEW Full Gear and defeated Britt Baker in her first match back.
The Acclaimed became wildly popular this year and fans wanted to see them win at All Out. When that didn't happen, Tony Khan booked a rematch at Dynamite: Grand Slam. The Acclaimed defeated Swerve in Our Glory and still hold the titles today.
The feud between Jericho Appreciation Society and The Blackpool Combat Club has gone on for far too long. However, Anarchy in the Arena was an incredible match at Double or Nothing that completely stole the show.
The highlight of the match came when Eddie Kingston marched down the entrance ramp with a gas can. Bryan Danielson stopped him before he could burn the ring down but the visual was incredible.
Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks were suspended for over two months following the brawl with CM Punk after All Out. They returned to the promotion at AEW Full Gear and got a big pop from the crowd.
MJF defeated Jon Moxley in the main event of Full Gear to become the new AEW World Champion. William Regal betrayed Moxley and slid MJF the brass knuckles in the finish of the match. Maxwell once again proved that he is the devil and will do whatever it takes to win.
MJF's partnership with William Regal didn't last long, as Maxwell betrayed Regal less than two weeks later. The future is bright with MJF as AEW World Champion. The new champion has stated multiple times that his reign of terror has just begun.
Ricky Starks became a star on the December 7th edition of AEW Dynamite. He outdid MJF in a promo for the ages. Starks lost to MJF a week later at Dynamite: Winter is Coming, but has cemented himself as a star for years to come in AEW.
All Elite Wrestling had the highest of highs and the lowest of lows in 2022. Hopefully, things will get back to normal for the promotion in 2023 and there are far fewer controversies moving forward.