Jungle Boy Jack Perry battled Luchasaurus tonight at AEW Full Gear. He connected with an Elbow Drop off the top of the cage to defeat his former tag team partner.
After two months of suspension, The Elite finally returned tonight at AEW Full Gear. The inaugural Trios Champions returned to try and reclaim the titles they never lost. A loud "f*ck CM Punk!" chant was heard during the match.
It seemed like a given that The Elite were going to return with a massive victory over Death Triangle to reclaim the titles they never lost. Instead, Rey Fenix bashed Omega over the head with a hammer and Death Triangle retained in shocking fashion.
Jade Cargill continued to dominate in AEW at Full Gear. She defeated Nyla Rose to retain the TBS Championship. Cargill is 42-0 in All Elite Wrestling.
Chris Jericho defended the ROH Championship in a 4-Way against Claudio Castagnoli, Sammy Guevara, and Bryan Danielson at Full Gear. Jericho hit a leaping Judas Effect on Castagnoli to retain the ROH title.
After five years away from the squared circle, Saraya made her return to the ring tonight at AEW Full Gear. Saraya battled Britt Baker in a solid match and picked up the victory. The fans gave Saraya a great reaction from the crowd in New Jersey.
Samoa Joe picked up a surprising victory at AEW Full Gear. Wardlow hit Powerhouse Hobbs with the Powerbomb Symphony but Joe stole the victory after bashing Wardlow with the title.
Darby Allin and Sting battled Double J Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal tonight at AEW Full Gear. Sting and Darby picked up the win in a fun match. The Icon was fantastic in this match and can still go at 63-years-old.
Toni Storm defended the Interim AEW Women's Championship against Jamie Hayter. Britt Baker interfered in the match and exposed the turnbuckle. Hayter slammed Toni's head onto it and followed it up with a lariat to become the new champion.
Keith Lee left Swerve Strickland behind tonight after he tried to get him to use the pliers. The Acclaimed capitalized and defeated Swerve in Our Glory to retain the AEW Tag Team Championships.
Jon Moxley defended the AEW World Championship against MJF in the main event of Full Gear. William Regal betrayed Jon Moxley and slid the brass knuckles to MJF.
MJF celebrated on the entrance ramp with the title while holding his knee in pain. He hobbled up the entrance ramp and posed with the title. Maxwell did snow angels on the entrance ramp (another nod to CM Punk) as the PPV went off the air.
The past couple of months have been rough for AEW and the promotion needed a good show. AEW Full Gear 2022 absolutely delivered and was a much needed reset for All Elite Wrestling.