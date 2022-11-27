WWE Survivor Series 2022 aired live from the TD Garden in Boston, MA. There were two WarGames matches and several titles on the line. Here are the best moments from WWE Survivor Series: WarGames:
Former WWE NXT GM William Regal sort of had a cameo for Survivor Series WarGames. The AEW star was featured in a video uploaded by Triple H before the premium live event went on the air.
Black Sabbath's War Pigs is one of the themes for Survivor Series this year.. Ozzy Osbourne appeared in a video package to kickoff the show and welcomed the WWE Universe to WarGames.
The Women's WarGames match kicked off WWE Survivor Series with a bang. The match went close to an hour and featured several amazing spots.
Becky Lynch was announced as the 5th superstar on Bianca Belair's team last night on SmackDown and it paid off at Survivor Series. The Man climbed to the top of the cage and delivered a Leg Drop onto IYO SKY and Dakota Kai for the pinfall victory in the Women's WarGames match at WWE Survivor Series.
AJ Styles and Finn Balor showed to the world once again why they are regarded as two of the best wrestlers on the planet. Styles defeated Balor with a Phenomenal Forearm in a great bout at WWE Survivor Series WarGames.
Ronda Rousey defeated Shotzi via submission to retain the SmackDown Women's Championship at Survivor Series. Shotzi put a much better fight than anticipated and even took out a section of fans with a Crossbody onto the champion. In the end, Rousey locked in the Armbar to retain.
Roman Reigns confronted Sami Zayn about lying to Jey Uso about his conversation with Kevin Owens on SmackDown. Sami said he was just trying protect The Bloodline and promised Roman he is with him tonight. Reigns gave Sami a hug but had an evil look on his face while doing so.
Seth Rollins defended the US Title against Austin Theory and Bobby Lashley at Survivor Series. Rollins had the match in control and lifted Theory up for a Falcon Arrow. Bobby hit Rollins with a Spear and Austin fell on top of him for the pinfall victory. Theory is once again US Champion.
Austin Theory had a rough run on the main roster after winning the MITB contract. Losing it has been the best thing that has ever happened to him. Theory has had a full character reset and is once again a champion in WWE.
Sami Zayn hit Kevin Owens with a low blow and a Helluva Kick before offering him to Jey Uso. Jey hit a Frog Splash for the pinfall victory in the men's WarGames match. Sami hugged Roman and Jey after the match and is finally accepted in The Bloodline.
WWE Survivor Series WarGames 2022 absolutely delivered. Both WarGames matches were great. Austin Theory vs. Balor delivered as expected. The title matches were entertaining as well.