Best Moments of The Usos Historic Tag Title Reign

Jimmy and Jey Uso have been holding down the tag team division in WWE for years. The Usos and Street Profits have had several matches during the historic title reign
The Street Profits and The Usos rekindled their rivalry at this year's SummerSlam PLE. Jeff Jarrett was appointed the special guest referee for the match. The event was in Nashville do Double J got a hometown pop.
Erik and Ivar of the Viking Raiders have had a bizarre run on the main roster. The team has bounced back and forth from being a team to be taken seriously and a comedy act.
Jimmy and Jey were supposed to defend the titles against the Viking Raiders at Elimination Chamber 2022 but brutally beat them down instead. T.hey went on to defeat Erick and Ivar a few days later on the March 4th episode of SmackDown in impressive fashion. It appears that the Viking Raiders are once again about to be repackaged with a returning Sarah Logan, so maybe they will present more of a threat to The Usos moving forward.
The Usos cemented their incredible title run in an epic rivalry with Matt Riddle and Randy Orton, otherwise known as RK-Bro. Randy Orton is a legend in the business and took Riddle under his wing in a rivalry against the best team in WWE.
New Day and The Usos will likely battle for the rest of their WWE careers. The two teams have tremendous chemistry in the ring and seemingly deliver every time they face each other.
The Usos may hold the record for the longest reign as tag team champions moving forward, but that won't stop Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods from going after the titles again. Jimmy and Jey hold over ten straight victories over Kofi and Xavier (including live events) dating back to Day 1 (2021 PLE). Big E may return to the group next March and could be the spark New Day needs to finally dethrone The Usos.
The Usos haven't made any friends as of late on SmackDown, but they have the ultimate backup in Roman Reigns and The Bloodline. It will be interesting to see which team eventually steps up to The Usos and takes the titles away from them. Until that happens, Jimmy and Jey will continue to represent The Bloodline as champions and dominate on SmackDown.