WWE Survivor Series WarGames 2022 Preview

Shotzi won a Six-Pack Challenge on the 11/11 episode of SmackDown to become the #1 contender. Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler attacked Shotzi backstage. Rousey will defend the SmacDown Women's Championship against Shotzi at the PLE.
Bayley and Bianca Belair have been in a rivalry for a long time now and it will continue at Survivor Series: WarGames. IYO SKY and Dakota Kai captured the Women's Tag Team Championships once again at Crown Jewel after Nikki Cross interfered.
Nikki Cross and Rhea Ripley have since joined Damage CTRL's team for the WarGames match on November 26th. RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss, Asuka, and Mia Yim have to find one more superstar to join their team before the WarGames match at the PLE later this month.
Rhea RIpley battled Asuka in the main event of the 11/21 edition of WWE Raw. The winner of the match earned the advantage for the WarGames match. The match went back and forth but in the end Rhea hit the Riptide for the pinfall victory. Damage CTRL, Nikki Cross, and Rhea Ripley will have the advantage this Saturday at WWE Survivor Series.
Finn Balor tried to recruit AJ Styles to the Judgment Day but the Phenomenal One declined. Balor and Judgment Day took it personally and have been battling with The OC ever since. AJ challenged Balor to a match at Survivor Series on the 11/14 episode of RAW and it was made official for the PLE.
Seth Rollins captured the US Title from Bobby Lashley after Brock Lesnar attacked the All Mighty during an episode of RAW. Austin Theory failed his MITB cash-in against Rollins but brutally attacked him on the 11/14 RAW. Seth will defend the title against Lashley and Theory at Survivor Sereis WarGames.
A massive WarGames match was made official on the November 18th edition of WWE SmackDown. The Bloodline will battle The Brawling Brutes, Drew McIntyre, and a mystery superstar on November 26th at Survivor Series.
Drew McIntyre told Sheamus, Butch, and Ridge Holland that he wants to go to war with them against The Bloodline at Survivor Series WarGames. Sami Zayn interrupted and personally guaranteed that The Bloodline will win the WarGames match at Survivor Series.
At the conclusion of the 11/18 edition of SmackDown, The Brawling Brutes and Drew McIntyre brawled with The Bloodline. Kevin Owens made his return and it was announced that he will be the final member of The Brawling Brutes' team at WarGames.
WWE Survivor Series is just over a week away and the show has a ton of hype behind it. It will be interesting to see if Roman's next challenger emerges at the premium live event on November 26th.