What WWE Officials Have Told Big E About Plans For His Future

Big E responds to people suggesting that he should adopt a serious persona for his singles run

By Anutosh Bajpai
Big E
Big E. Image Credit: WWE.com

There have been a lot of talks about the future plans for Big E recently and during a new interview, the former champion revealed what the officials have told him about his future.

The former NXT Champion spoke to Talksport recently and admitted that the officials have told him about plans for a singles push for him. However, given the unpredictable landscape in WWE, the New Day member is not believing it completely until it happens.

Big E also responded to people suggesting that he should adopt a more serious persona for his singles run, saying that it wouldn’t make any sense for him to become serious all of a sudden:

“For me to suddenly come out and be serious makes no sense to me. If anything, there needs to be a reason to get me there and also, if I’m constantly serious – like I was when I first debuted – there is no room to get more angry.

There’s no room for me to become irate or incensed or to have this shift in temperament.” said Big E, “If there is a reason given, if there’s an antagonist, if there is something that drives me there, then hey, I might be all for losing my smile or whatever it is! But why would I lose what makes me unique or special?”

Apart from this, the former Intercontinental Champion discussed Daniel Bryan’s praise for him. E said that it means a lot coming from a guy like Bryan who has built his name outside of WWE.

Big E has been given the opportunity of a singles run for the first time since the formation of the New Day due to the injuries of his teammates Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston.

There is no exact word on what the company is planning for him but it’s believed that the former champion is in line for a big push as a singles competitor.

