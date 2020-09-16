Will Hobbs Signs With All Elite Wrestling

Will Hobbs is All Elite. AEW announced the signing Wednesday afternoon.

Hobbs has been competing on AEW Dark over the past few weeks and picked up his first victory two weeks ago. He racked up another win this week, bringing his record to 2-5 for the year.

The big man tweeted, “Been through hell and back. Dreams do come true. BELIEVE IN #”

Been through hell and back. Dreams do come true. BELIEVE IN #WILLPOWER https://t.co/m5MatkDKQ6 — WILL HOBBS (@TrueWillieHobbs) September 16, 2020

The news of Will Hobbs joining AEW was well-received by several members of the AEW roster. Jim Ross, Jungle Boy, Sammy Guevara, Isiah Kassidy and Peter Avalon are among the wrestlers who tweeted their approval.

Congratulations to Will Hobbs. You can follow him on Twitter at @TrueWillieHobbs.

Check out Hobbs’ latest match rom this week’s AEW Dark: