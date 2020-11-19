Will Hobbs Turns Heel & Joins Team Taz On AEW Dynamite

Will Hobbs showed his true color last night on AEW Dynamite. That color is orange.

The main event saw TNT Champion Darby Allin and Cody Rhodes taking on Brian Cage and Ricky Starks. Team Taz picked up the win after Cage spiked Allin with an avalanche Drill Claw. After the match, Team Taz beat down Allin and Rhodes, until Will Hobbs came running down to ringside with a steel chair.

- Advertisement -

Hobbs was a bit late to make the save, as he has been before when saving Allin and Rhodes from Team Taz. As it turns out, this was no coincidence and was actually a big angle playing out before our eyes.

With the heels outside the ring, Hobbs dropped the steel chair, picked up Cage’s FTW Championship smashed into the face of Cody Rhodes. Hobbs embraced Team Taz as the faction’s newest member.

Will Hobbs will be in action next week on Dynamite.

You can watch Will Hobbs join Team Taz in the YouTube player embedded below: