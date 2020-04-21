Will Ospreay On Paul Heyman Interfering In His Twitter Feud With Seth Rollins

Seth Rollins got engaged in a twitter feud with Will Ospreay last year and the Architect’s harsh comments had attracted negative reactions from fans. Though the hostility between the two ended after Rollins publically apologized to the NJPW star.

Reports had later revealed that the Raw Executive Director Paul Heyman had talked to Seth about the issue and provided feedback leading to the apology.

During his recent interview with Chris Van Vliet, Will Ospreay talked about the whole thing and commented on the rumors of Paul Heyman getting involved in the situation:

“I’ve heard rumors that Paul Heyman told him to apologize to me and Paul Heyman is a big supporter of mine and, once again, Paul Heyman is Paul Heyman, you know what I mean? I heard that he told Seth to apologize so I don’t know if that’s true or not,

But there’s kind of rumors going around backstage and like I’ve got guys who are friends with Seth Rollins in New Japan who have told me this, and I don’t know if that’s true but it sounds about right. I just don’t know.”

Ospreay continued by saying that he had been a fan of Seth Rollins during his ROH days and if someone apologizes to him then he lets the issue go.

