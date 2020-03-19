Will Ospreay Responds To CM Punk’s Comments About In-Ring Return

CM Punk had recently said that he would consider a wrestling return against the right opponent and one of the names he mentioned as a potential rival he has never faced was the current NJPW star Will Ospreay.

The former IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion responded to these comments from the former WWE Champion recently. He challenged Punk with the following tweet, while also taking a shot at his current WWE backstage gig:

Just an idea & because we could all use something to focus on to get us through this hard time right now.



Save January 4th & get some reps in.



Help the business move forward instead of being a “spoke on the wheel”



This might be click bait. But a Great White just bit.@CMPunk https://t.co/53TIKpUaZc — ???? ??????? • ????????? (@WillOspreay) March 18, 2020

Will Ospreay recently defeated Zack Sabre Jr to win the British Heavyweight Championship and announced moving to the heavyweight division of NJPW after spending almost 4 years in the junior heavyweight division.

CM Punk On Facing Will Ospreay

CM Punk had recently appeared on the Swing & Mrs Podcast where he had named people like John Cena and Daniel Bryan as potential opponents he would consider for a return.

When discussing opponents he never faced during his pro wrestling career, the former Champion had named Will Ospreay as one of the people he would like to wrestle with:

“For people I haven’t ever wrestled before, I think Will Ospreay, I would listen to your idea. There’s a lot of moving parts. I’m busy doing other stuff and nobody has found the right combination of ways to approach me”

With Ospreay making his mark on NJPW, and CM Punk working on WWE Backstage, a face-off between the two in near future looks very unlikely. Though it’s still possible if Ospreay joins WWE in future and Punk makes his return to the company.

