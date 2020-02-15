Will Ospreay Wins British Heavyweight Championship, Moves To Heavyweight Division

Will Ospreay has become the new RevPro British Heavyweight Champion.

Ospreay defeated Zack Sabre Jr. on February 14 at RevPro’s High Stake 2020 event at York Hall in London, England to win the title.

This is the first time Ospreay has held the title. He has previously won the Cruiserweight title twice and Undisputed British Tag Team Championships once. Zack Sabre, on the other hand, has held the Heavyweight four times before.

Ospreay later announced that he will be making the move to the heavyweight division after staying in the junior division for seven years. He has held NJPW’s IWGP NEVER Openweight title before and has faced heavyweight wrestlers in the ring.

“7 years put to rest. New British Heavyweight Champion. I will now officially make the jump and be competing in the Heavyweight division,” he wrote in a Twitter post.

Ospreay and Zack Sabre have faced each other in the ring many times before. They have been feuding for the title for the past few weeks in New Japan Pro Wrestling.

Zack Sabre Jr. On Facing Will Ospreay, National Pride

Earlier this month in NJPW, on day 2 of New Beginning in Sapporo, Zack Sabre Jr. made Ospreay pass out from a submission move in a match for the title. Ospreay passed out because he refused to tap out. Sabre was able to retain his title.

After that match, Ospreay participated in an elimination match involving CHAOS and Suzuki-gun members. He was able to score a victory over Sabre and then challenged him to another title match.

At High Stakes, the Cruiserweight title also changed hands as Oku defeated ELP, and Gisele Shaw defeated Zoe Lucas to become the new Women’s Champion.

The match will be available to stream on NJPW World and the full High Stakes show will also be available on RevPro Wrestling’s own streaming service soon.