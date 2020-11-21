Bully Ray Talks Aleister Black WWE Career after Zelina Vega’s Release

WWE Hall of Famer and co-host of SiriusXM’s Busted Open Radio Bully Ray recently discussed Zelina Vega’s release from WWE.

Thea Trinidad/Vega’s release came as a shock last weekend, and may questions have been raised regarding WWE and their ongoing ‘independent contractor’ status for their on-air talent. Bully Ray would give his perspective on the situation, saying that there may be more than meets the eye.

Bully would also address Aleister Black’s situation now in WWE. When talents leave the company and their partners are still on contract? It’s not always plain sailing, with Ray suggesting that Lana is a major example of this.

Lana has been put through the announcer’s table on RAW over the past few weeks, and he indicates (as many fans have) that this is clearly due to her husband leaving the company and heading to AEW. This whilst Miro/Rusev has made disparaging comments about WWE pubicaly and on AEW Dynamite.

Bully Ray on Aleister Black

“Obviously, Rusev comes on this show, says something that WWE doesn’t like, and now his wife is paying for it” Bully Ray began on Busted Open. “And she has been paying for it. Now whether you like it, or you don’t like it? Blah blah blah. Trust me, that’s what’s going on.”

“It’s gonna be interesting to see what goes on with Aleister Black” Bully Ray would continue. “Because, of course, they let Thea (Zelina Vega) go. He might be just fine? But now let’s see if they toy with him. This is how they [WWE] get you.”

