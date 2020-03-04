William Regal On Being NXT General Manager, If The Role Still Works

William Regal has opened up about his role as NXT’s General Manager during an interview with Sportskeeda. He explained why he doesn’t consider the job a “role” compared to the previous times he’s played a General Manager on-screen. In real life, Regal is the Director of Talent Development and Head of Global Recruiting.

“For me, it’s not really a role because it’s what I do – which makes it very different than whenever I’ve done this role before,” he said. “Although it’s not exactly what I do, it is in a lot of ways, if that makes any sense. It’s the first time that has probably been… When I played that role anyway, where I am actually a big part of that and, fortunately for me that I am.

William Regal’s Request

William Regal explained how, when he was first asked to assume the role, his one request was to not be put on camera. He noted how he doesn’t need to be on camera “unless it’s absolutely necessary.”

“This isn’t about me, it’s about the talent, and everyone that works in NXT, that’s what we think. It’s about the talent but you do need the odd person.”

When it comes to the role of General Manager, Regal believes there is still a place for that kind of character in today’s modern landscape. He noted how, if done right, it can still be “very valuable.”