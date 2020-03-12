William Regal Releases Statement Addressing NXT Brawl

NXT General Manager William Regal has released a statement following the brawl between Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa that closed last night's episode of NXT.

“The actions of Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa to each other and to the WWE Performance Center are beyond unprofessional and UNACCEPTABLE on every level. I will be dealing with this privately with both gentlemen.”

Chaos At The Performance Center

In case you missed it, last night’s episode of NXT took place from the Performance Center. The episode ended with a heated brawl breaking out between Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa.

The two Superstars fought throughout the PC from the back, through to the gym and finally out to the crowd. Their clash ended after Ciampa drove Gargano through the announce table from off of a platform above the commentary area.

Their fight saw mass amounts of property damaged as Gargano and Ciampa battled one another. Gym equipment was used, mirrors were broken, walls were destroyed, and at one point Ciampa was thrown through a glass pane door. It’s believed that the two will take part in a major matchup at NXT TakeOver: Tampa Bay as part of WrestleMania 36 weekend.

NXT TakeOver: Tampa Bay takes place on April 4, 2020, from the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida.