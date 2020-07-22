William Regal Says His “Huge Announcement” Will Be Another Step Forward For NXT

WWE NXT General Manager William Regal took to Twitter today and fueled rumors & speculation on the “huge announcement” that he has scheduled for tonight’s NXT show.

Regal commented on how it’s been an incredible honor to serve as the General Manager of NXT, and noted that tonight’s announcement will be another step forward for the brand.

“Serving as the General Manager or #WWENXT has been an incredible honor,” Regal wrote. “To see the men and women of this brand over the last couple of months has been inspiring and invigorating. Tonight’s major announcement will be yet another step forward for @WWENXT”

Serving as the General Manager or #WWENXT has been an incredible honor. To see the men and women of this brand over the last couple of months has been inspiring and invigorating. Tonight’s major announcement will be yet another step forward for @WWENXT. — William Regal (@RealKingRegal) July 22, 2020

Below is the line-up for tonight’s NXT show on the USA Network:

– GM William Regal makes a “huge announcement”

– Shotzi Blackheart vs. Aliyah

– Dexter Lumis vs. Killian Dain

– Karrion Kross vs. Dominik Dijakovic

Be sure to join us for live NXT coverage at 8PM EST tonight, and stay tuned for updates going into the show.