William Regal Set To Address The NXT Tag Team Championship Scene

NXT General Manager William Regal is set to once again appear on WWE show The Bump. Last time Regal appeared, he announced that NXT would be hosting a tournament to crown an Interim NXT Cruiserweight Championship. This is something current Champion Jordan Devlin took issue with. Regal’s upcoming appearance on The Bump will once again regard the state of NXT gold as he will be addressing the NXT Tag Team Championship scene.

William Regal Addresses The NXT Tag Team Championship Landscape

The current NXT Tag Team Champions are Matt Riddle and Pete Dunne. The duo, collectively known as the Broserweights, won the belts during NXT TakeOver: Portland earlier this year. They defeated Undisputed Era’s Kyle O’Reilly and Bobby Fish to claim the gold, having earned the right by winning the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic tournament.

It’s worth noting that The Bump’s official Twitter account wrote:

“The #WWENXT GM stops by #WWETheBump to address the @WWENXT Tag Team Championship picture, this Wednesday at 10am ET!”

This could suggest that William Regal’s news may relate to determining new contenders rather than news directly regarding the champs.

WWE’s The Bump airs at 10AM ET on Wednesdays. Fans can watch the show via the WWE Network and WWE’s Digital Platforms.