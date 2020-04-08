William Regal Set To Reveal Breaking News Regarding NXT

NXT General Manager William Regal is set to reveal some breaking news regarding NXT on WWE show The Bump.

NXT General Manager William Regal will reveal some breaking news regarding the black-and-gold brand later today. Regal will be joining WWE show The Bump as one of their scheduled guests. Other guests for the episode include WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray and impromptu WrestleMania 36 host Titus O’Neil.

At the time of writing, there is no indication as to what William Regal’s reveal will be related to. It could be connected to this week’s episode of NXT. The show airs on the USA Network tonight. This episode was pre-recorded last week during the tapings that saw WWE record RAW and WrestleMania 36 itself.

NXT 4/8

Tonight’s episode of NXT has a scheduled six-woman Ladder Match. The winner of this bout will become the new number one contender to the new NXT Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair. NXT Superstars Io Shirai, Tegan Nox, Mia Yim, Candice LeRae, Chelsea Green and Dakota Kai will all vie for the opportunity.

The main event of the show will be the highly-anticipated clash between long-time rivals Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano. Their match takes place in an empty arena.

WWE’s The Bump airs at 10AM ET on Wednesdays. Fans can watch the show via the WWE Network and WWE’s Digital Platforms.