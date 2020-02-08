William Regal Talks His Relationship With Triple H

William Regal spoke to Inside the Ropes about his relationship with Triple H.

William Regal is currently the on-screen commissioner of NXT. It’s a role the 51-year-old has played since 2014. Regal also holds the title of WWE’s Director of Talent Development and Head of Global Recruiting. He was interviewed by Inside the Ropes recently about his relationship with WWE’s Executive Vice President of Talent, Triple H.

“The first day I ever met him, I saw a like-minded soul who was a year younger than me,” Regal said of meeting Triple H.

“He went on to do what he did but we’ve always got this kind of bond that we work well together,” Regal continued.

Regal then told the story of when Regal and Triple H were working together in WCW early in Triple H’s career. The two were admiring how they looked in their robes when Arn Anderson pointed out that they both have large noses.

“We’re looking at each other and Arn Anderson walks behind us and in his way went ‘you two look like a pair of woodpeckers,” Regal said.

Regal continued to say that he and Triple H bonded over music as well when they used to travel together.

“We used to travel together and a thing we bonded over as well was metal music,” Regal continued.

He also mentioned that he and Triple H don’t talk much.

“I’m the last person he ever needs to talk to if that makes any sense because we sort of have this thing that we can communicate without talking,” Regal continued.

The video from Inside the Ropes can be viewed in the player below: